Thompson Center driver services facility reopens after pandemic closure

The driver services facility located inside Chicago's James R. Thompson Center has reopened to the public following a closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Monday the facility at 100 West Randolph in the Loop will allow customers inside for the first time since March 2020.

"I am pleased that in working with Gov. Pritzker, we are able to safely reopen the Thompson Center facility allowing customers downtown to access necessary driver and vehicle services," White said in a statement.

The James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Facemasks, social distancing and temperature checks will be required to enter the facility, the secretary of state's office said.

The entrance to the facility is located on Randolph and Clark streets. The DMV will operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Because of the pandemic, all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been delayed to Aug. 1, 2021. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

The announcement comes less than a week after a Driver Services Facility on the West Side reopened to the public.