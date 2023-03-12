Thousands attend Chicago's annual South Side Irish Parade

article

Thousands of people attended Chicago's annual South Side Irish Parade on Sunday.

The 45th annual parade was held in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. It is the largest community-based St. Patrick's Day Parade outside of Dublin, Ireland, organizers said.

The parade featured 100 entries including marching bands and traditional Irish dancers.

Chicago police officer Carlos Yanez, who was wounded in a shooting that claimed Officer Ella French's life in 2021, walked the mile-long parade route to the cheers of spectators.

The South Side Irish Parade Queen was Nora Doyle, who grew up in Beverly. She has participated in the parade for years with her Irish dance school and still teaches Irish dance.