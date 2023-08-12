Thousands attend Chicago's Bud Billiken Parade

Thousands attended the Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on Saturday.



"Chicago is the place to be – especially when we have the biggest African American Black parade in the whole United States of America. There's nothing like it," said Rep. Danny Davis (D-Chicago).

The parade – in its 94th year – celebrates education and the beginning of the school year. It featured the celebrated South Shore Drill Team, the Jesse White Tumblers and hundreds of marching bands.

Political leaders and others reminded parade goers that as the school year begins, it's important to focus on kids and teens, and lead them in a positive way.



"As a former public school teacher let me just say this: a lot of our young people are experiencing a great deal of trama and many of them are manifesting behavior that they did not create," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "It is incumbent upon us to hold these systems accountable to make sure we are delivering full systems of love and care and support."





