Thousands of Chicago runners kick off Spring with 41st Annual Shamrock Shuffle

For the first time since 2019, runners returned to Grant Park to celebrate one of Chicago’s most revered running traditions.

Thousands of runners kicked off the spring racing season at the 41st Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

According to a news release, Tai Dinger took the fastest tour of Chicago’s downtown, sprinting across the finish line first in 22:56, leading a competitive field that welcomed elite runners from more than 40 USATF-club teams.

Natosha Rogers led the women’s field, stopping the clock in 25:30. Michael Panther Mayen and Samantha Schroth claimed victory in the wheelchair competition.

"Today marks a historic moment for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle and the Chicago running community," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "The energy that runners poured into the streets brought this city to life in a way that we’ve all been missing over the past two years. I am grateful to the Chicago area running community for their endurance, their hope and their everlasting love of this sport and this race."

The release states that Pinkowski continued a tradition he started in 2018 and 2019 by running the 8K course for charity. Since 2018, he has raised $82,000 for local organizations. Pinkowski’s fundraising efforts in 2022 will support the Chicago Parks Foundation. Thirty-four years ago, Pinkowski finished third in the ninth running of the Shamrock Shuffle.

"The City of Chicago is home to more than 600 parks and investing in the Chicago Parks Foundation is an investment in the communities that surround them," Pinkowski said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

In the elite race, Dinger, a member of the Wisconsin Runner Racing Team, took command of a hard-charging field to capture the crown down Columbus Drive, the release states. The men’s race featured a thrilling finish. Second-place finisher Zach Panning finished steps behind Dinger, also logging a 22:56, and Johnny Crain captured the final spot on the podium to finish third in 22:57, according to the release.

"I’ve always wanted to run the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle," Dinger said. "I’m so happy that we had a great day with beautiful weather in a beautiful city. There was great competition out there."

Natosha Rogers put forth a commanding performance, crossing the finish line 51 seconds ahead of her Hansons-Brooks Distance Project teammate and second-place finisher Amy Davis, who turned in a 26:21. The 2019 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle champion Oliva Pratt took third with a finish time of 26:48.

"I loved the race," Rogers said. "I’m new to Chicago and dying to come back. It was fun mixing it up with some of the guys out there."

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle hosted the 12th Deliotte Elite Club Competition, featuring 40 elite USATF-member club teams from around the country. The teams competed head-to-head for a $20,000 prize purse. On the men’s side, Hansons-Brooks Distance Project won with their top four runners clocking a combined score of 1:33:46. The Wisconsin Runner Racing Team "A" finished second in 1:34:34, and the Second City Track Club finished third in 1:34:39.

In the women’s competition, Hansons-Brooks Distance Project rose to the top of the podium with a combined score of 1:48:37. Second City Track Club finished second in 1:54:02, and the Mill City Running Women A finished third in 1:54:16, the release states.

Full results from the 2022 event are available at shamrockshuffle.com.

Advertisement

The 43rd running of the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will take place on Sunday, March 26, 2023.