Three 14-year-olds charged in Chicago carjackings, including 2 girls accused of putting victim in chokehold

Three 14-year-olds face felony charges in connection to a string of carjackings across Chicago, including one teen accused in nine carjackings and robberies since July.

Two of the defendants are 14-year-old girls charged in a Wednesday carjacking in Lawndale, Chicago police said.

The pair allegedly put a man in a chokehold and forced him out of the car in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

One teen was arrested after a short foot chase, while the other was arrested 20 minutes later in the block where the carjacking happened, police said.

Another teen, who was on home electronic monitoring for another charge, is accused in nine separate carjackings and car thefts in July and January.

Police said he’s accused in incidents in Calumet Heights, Bronzeville, Chatham, Avalon Park and Kenwood.

The incidents happened:

in the 8800 block of South Luella;

in the 1600 block of East 92nd Pl.;

in the 8900 block of South Constance;

in the 600 block of East Bowen;

in the 2600 block of East 91st Street;

in the 7900 block of South State;

in the 8800 block of South East End;

in the 8600 block of South University;

in the 4400 block of South Oakenwald.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in Park Manor after he was identified as a suspect, police said.

He was expected in juvenile court Thursday.