Three arrested in connection with mail carrier's murder in Orland Park

Three people are behind bars in connection with a mail carrier's shooting death in southwest suburban Orland Park earlier this year.

The shooting happened March 20 at 17000 Pond Willow Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 2020 Nissan Maxima on the side of the road, riddled with bullet holes.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered Mechellea Williams deceased from multiple gunshot wounds, prompting a murder investigation, according to village officials.

Williams was employed as a mail carrier at the U.S. Post Office on Dearborn Street in downtown Chicago prior to her death.

On Sept. 4, the Orland Park Police Department said they had sufficient probable cause to arrest three people in connection with Williams' murder:

Kiraun Williams, 29, is charged with first-degree murder.

Tyshann Boyd, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Alexis Hernandez, 20, is charged with obstructing justice.

Hernandez was arrested Aug. 12 and three days later, on Aug. 15, Williams was arrested in Las Vegas by the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team. Boyd was taken into custody on Aug. 20.

Williams returned to Cook County on Sept. 3 and was remanded into custody on Sept. 4.

