A very Beary Christmas! Three Bears players surprise travelers at O'Hare Airport

Travelers and United Airlines employees at O'Hare International Airport received an unexpected Christmas gift on Tuesday.

They were all greeted by three Chicago Bears players – wide receiver DJ Moore, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back Khalil Herbert!

The players joined United employees for the day to assist in getting travelers to their final destinations just in time for the holidays.

Moore, Johnson and Herbert helped scan boarding passes, gave announcements at the gate and loaded baggage on the tarmac, according to the airline.

United Airlines has been the official airline for the Bears for more than 50 years.