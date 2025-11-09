Three Chicago men charged in cargo train burglary: officials

The Brief Three Chicago men have been charged with burglarizing a cargo train car early Oct. 29 near East 95th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Norfolk Southern Railroad police used a drone to capture footage of the suspects breaking into a freight container before they fled and were later arrested in a nearby neighborhood. Kendrick Durr, 28; Allen Powell, 35; and Jaylin Thomas, 24, face felony burglary and misdemeanor trespassing charges. All three have since been released after court appearances, though Powell was initially held on a probation violation.



Three Chicago men have been charged with burglarizing a cargo train car on Oct. 29, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Around 4:35 a.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad police notified officers that the railroad's drone captured three people breaking into a cargo container on a freight train near East 95th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago.

As officers approached, the three suspects fled the scene. They were found in a nearby residential area and arrested.

Kendrick Durr, 28, was found in the 9500 block of South University Avenue. Allen Powell, 35, and Jaylin Thomas, 24, were both found in the 9500 block of South Dobson Avenue.

Officers recovered boxes of subwoofers that were taken from the cargo container.

Durr, Powell, and Thomas have been charged with felony burglary as well as misdemeanor charges of trespassing on railroad property.

Durr and Thomas were released following their court appearances on Oct. 30.

Powell was on probation at the time of his arrest for unlawful use of a weapon and was initially held on probation violation. He has since been released.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Cook County Sheriff's Office)