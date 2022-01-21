Three churches burglarized on Northwest Side

Police issued an alert after three churches on the Northwest Side were burglarized during a single week.

In each incident, a thief broke windows or used a crow bar to gain entry before stealing money, electronics and snowblowers, according to a CPD business alert.

The burglaries took place at the following churches:

Iglesia El Consolador Church at 2101 N. Cicero Ave. in Hermosa

Salem Evangelical Church at 2825 W. McLean Ave. in Palmer Square

Cragin Mission Church at 1923 N. LaCrosse Ave. in Cragin

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.