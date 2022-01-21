Expand / Collapse search

Three churches burglarized on Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Hermosa
FOX 32 Chicago

Thieves have been breaking into churches and stealing money and equipment on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO - Police issued an alert after three churches on the Northwest Side were burglarized during a single week.

In each incident, a thief broke windows or used a crow bar to gain entry before stealing money, electronics and snowblowers, according to a CPD business alert.

The burglaries took place at the following churches:

  • Iglesia El Consolador Church at 2101 N. Cicero Ave. in Hermosa
  • Salem Evangelical Church at 2825 W. McLean Ave. in Palmer Square
  • Cragin Mission Church at 1923 N. LaCrosse Ave. in Cragin

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.