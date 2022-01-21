Three churches burglarized on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police issued an alert after three churches on the Northwest Side were burglarized during a single week.
In each incident, a thief broke windows or used a crow bar to gain entry before stealing money, electronics and snowblowers, according to a CPD business alert.
The burglaries took place at the following churches:
- Iglesia El Consolador Church at 2101 N. Cicero Ave. in Hermosa
- Salem Evangelical Church at 2825 W. McLean Ave. in Palmer Square
- Cragin Mission Church at 1923 N. LaCrosse Ave. in Cragin
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.