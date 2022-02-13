Three couples take love to new heights on the 'Ledge' at Willis Tower

Three local couples took their love to new heights at the Willis Tower's Skydeck Chicago on Sunday.

The annual "Love on the Ledge" contest is open to engaged couples, and to those looking to renew their vows. Each couple was given the chance for a 15-minute ceremony with 8 guests on the nation's highest observation deck.

The Willis Tower said Juanita Ladonna Watson and Paris Parnell Adams got married; Ashley Lulinski and Stephanie Glalarza got married; and Mike and Amanda Doherty renewed their vows.

The couples also received a free one-night stay at a nearby hotel.

Skydeck said that almost 1,100 people have proposed marriage there, and 116 weddings have been held.

