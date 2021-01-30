Three drivers carjacked in Edgewater

Police are warning residents of three carjackings and armed robberies reported recently in Edgewater.

In each incident someone was approached by up to six armed males wearing ski masks who demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert. The males often arrive in a black or silver SUV but approach on foot.

The robberies happened:

About 8 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 5200 block of North Lakewood Avenue;

Jan. 29 about 6:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Throndale Avenue and about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Carmen Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

