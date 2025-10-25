Three men hospitalized after South Lawndale shooting, police say
CHICAGO - Three men have been hospitalized after a shooting in South Lawndale on Saturday, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Around 3:00 p.m., three men were approached by an unknown vehicle while in a parking lot in the 3100 block of S. St. Louis. A person inside the unknown vehicle pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victims.
A 35-year-old man was hit multiple times in the torso. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in critical condition.
A 39-year-old man was hit in the leg. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was reportedly in fair condition.
A 42-year-old man was hit in the back, arms, and hip. He was also transported to Mt. Sinai, reportedly in fair condition.
What we don't know:
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.