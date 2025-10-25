Expand / Collapse search

Three men hospitalized after South Lawndale shooting, police say

By Lauren Westphal
Published  October 25, 2025 4:06pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Three men were shot around 3 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 3100 block of S. St. Louis in South Lawndale after someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire.
    • The victims—a 35-year-old man in critical condition and two others, ages 39 and 42, in fair condition—were all taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.
    • No arrests have been made, and Chicago police detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - Three men have been hospitalized after a shooting in South Lawndale on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 3:00 p.m., three men were approached by an unknown vehicle while in a parking lot in the 3100 block of S. St. Louis. A person inside the unknown vehicle pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victims. 

A 35-year-old man was hit multiple times in the torso. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in critical condition.

A 39-year-old man was hit in the leg. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was reportedly in fair condition.

A 42-year-old man was hit in the back, arms, and hip. He was also transported to Mt. Sinai, reportedly in fair condition.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

