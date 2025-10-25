Three men hospitalized after South Lawndale shooting, police say

The Brief Three men were shot around 3 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 3100 block of S. St. Louis in South Lawndale after someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire. The victims—a 35-year-old man in critical condition and two others, ages 39 and 42, in fair condition—were all taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. No arrests have been made, and Chicago police detectives are investigating.



Three men have been hospitalized after a shooting in South Lawndale on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 3:00 p.m., three men were approached by an unknown vehicle while in a parking lot in the 3100 block of S. St. Louis. A person inside the unknown vehicle pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victims.

A 35-year-old man was hit multiple times in the torso. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in critical condition.

A 39-year-old man was hit in the leg. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was reportedly in fair condition.

A 42-year-old man was hit in the back, arms, and hip. He was also transported to Mt. Sinai, reportedly in fair condition.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.