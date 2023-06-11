Three people shot at Chicago CTA Red Line station

Three teenagers were shot at a Chicago CTA Red Line station on Sunday.

The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened at 2:46 p.m. at the 95th Street Station.

Police said a 19-year-old got into an argument with someone on the sidewalk outside the station.

The victim tried to get away by going into the CTA vestibule, but was followed.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the hand and leg.

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old who were in the vestibule were also wounded. The 16-year-old was shot three times and hospitalized in critical condition. The 18-year-old was shot in the left arm and hospitalized in good condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said a woman, 44, who fell during the chaos was also hospitalized.

An earlier version of this story said four people were shot. It has been updated to say that three were shot, and another was injured in a fall.