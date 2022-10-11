Three suspects open fire on man during argument on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot during an argument on Chicago's Southwest Side Monday night.

At about 10:55 p.m., a 28-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with three males in the 1600 block of West Cullerton when they began to fire shots.

The victim was shot in the left leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.