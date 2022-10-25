Three suspects robbed 7 Northwest Side businesses in under an hour: police

Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed seven businesses in under an hour Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, the offenders used a brick or a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, police said.

Once the offenders were inside, they targeted cash registers and safes and took money.

They then fled the scene in a black Jeep Compass.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

5500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Oct. 24 at 4:06 a.m.

5200 block of North Elston Avenue on Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:08 a.m.

4800 block of West Foster Avenue on Oct. 24 at 4:11 a.m.

6000 block of North Northwest Hwy. on Oct. 24 at 4:16 a.m.

4400 block of North Central Avenue on Oct. 24 at 4:36 a.m.

5600 block of West Irving Park Road on Oct. 24 at 4:37 a.m.

6500 block of West Irving Park Road on Oct. 24 at 4:48 a.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are described as three male Blacks around the ages of 16 to 20 years old. They weigh roughly 130 to 150 pounds and were wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.