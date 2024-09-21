Three suspects sought in Red Line train robberies

The Brief Three suspects are wanted for robbing passengers on a southbound Red Line train in Chicago. The incidents, involving assaults on victims, occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 17. Police urge riders to stay alert and report suspicious activity; information can be shared with the Bureau of Detectives—Mass Transit at 312-745-4447.



Three suspects are on the run after robbing passengers on a southbound Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train, according to Chicago police.

The robberies began at 10:50 p.m., Sept. 17, in these locations:

1100 block of W. Bryn Mawr

3900 block of N. Sheridan

1200 block of N. Clark Street

The three suspects—two men and one woman, all between 14 and 20 years old—approached the victims unprovoked, battered them, and took their belongings, police said. The group then forced the victims off the train.

No arrests have been made in connection with the robberies.

Train riders are urged to stay vigilant of their surroundings and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at 312-745-4447.