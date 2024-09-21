Three suspects sought in Red Line train robberies
CHICAGO - Three suspects are on the run after robbing passengers on a southbound Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train, according to Chicago police.
The robberies began at 10:50 p.m., Sept. 17, in these locations:
- 1100 block of W. Bryn Mawr
- 3900 block of N. Sheridan
- 1200 block of N. Clark Street
The three suspects—two men and one woman, all between 14 and 20 years old—approached the victims unprovoked, battered them, and took their belongings, police said. The group then forced the victims off the train.
No arrests have been made in connection with the robberies.
Train riders are urged to stay vigilant of their surroundings and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at 312-745-4447.