The symptoms to lookout for regarding thyroid issues

January is National Thyroid Awareness Month, and FOX 32 Chicago is shedding light on the prevalence of thyroid conditions among Americans.

Issues with the thyroid are highly common, and the body provides indicators if a problem exists. Approximately ten percent of Americans may be diagnosed with a thyroid problem in their lifetime, and up to half of those with an issue might be unaware of it.

Experts say the signs of a thyroid issue can be subtle but include symptoms such as feeling cold, fatigue, dry skin, brittle hair, weight gain, depression, and difficulty concentrating.

Dr. Brian Kim, a Thyroid Specialist at the University of Chicago Medicine, explains, "When the thyroid hormone is deficient in your body, you get symptoms, and these symptoms can be kind of vague."

If left untreated, thyroid conditions can lead to weight gain, depression, heart and liver problems, and other medical issues.