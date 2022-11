A holiday tradition returns to downtown Chicago this winter.

Tickets are now on sale for the Ice Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park.

It features a number of twists and turns, and of course, a pretty awesome view of the Chicago skyline.

Its open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. until March — weather permitting.

You can sign up for a two-hour session.