Time running out for West Siders to claim relief after July flooding

West Side elected officials said the flooding from this past summer has created a new crisis: Those who suffered damage have not applied for help that is available to them.

The heavy rain that brought flooding to the suburbs and the West Side caused expensive damage to homes and businesses. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials opened offices around Cook County to walk people through the process to receive federal funds to help clean up, but officials are concerned that some residents will miss out on the assistance.

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) said he toured the neighborhood and met people who still need cleaning kits. They have not been able to clean up since July 4th.

"We know there’s a need out there in the community and that’s why we are here today to continue to bring awareness to the issue but also to give people the resources that are necessary to for them to move back on with their lives," Ervin said.

Ald. Emma Mitts, (37th) ward said she is nervous that residents will miss the window of opportunity. The deadline to apply for assistance is Oct. 16.

FEMA officials said $29.5 million has been paid to Austin residents already. In some cases, after an inspector visits, the checks could arrive in as little as two-to-three days.