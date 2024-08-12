TimeLine Theater begins construction on new Uptown location

Construction on TimeLine Theater Company's new home has begun in Uptown.

The theater was housed in Lake View East at 615 W. Wellington Avenue for 25 years, and now it's moving to 5035 North Broadway.

The theater's fundraising campaign, "It's time: The campaign: for TimeLine's New Home," raised almost $40 million for the project.

The new building will feature a new 250-seat black box theater and exhibit galleries. It will also offer educational programming and gatherings for the Uptown community.

"We’re beyond excited that work is underway, but our new home project is about more than completing construction and relocating to a new facility—it’s about launching TimeLine’s next chapter as an organization," TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers said.

TimeLine moved its business operations to a temporary location, 5539 North Broadway, while construction is being completed.

Construction on the new building is set to be completed by 2026.