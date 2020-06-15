Tinley Park man on probation charged with attempted murder in Palos Hills shooting

article

A Tinley Park man on probation faces an attempted murder charge after shooting at someone waiting for a haircut inside a van Saturday in Palos Hills, according to police.

Mohammed A. Maali, 31, allegedly fired shots into the van, but didn’t hit anyone, in the 10000 block of 82nd Court, Palos Hills police said in a statement.

Officers arrived to the scene about 1:45 p.m. and chased Maali through several backyards, police said. Maali allegedly tossed his gun while running, and was arrested nearby. Police interviewed several neighbors and obtained surveillance video of the incident, police said.

Maali appeared in court Monday and was ordered held without bail, police said.

At the time of the shooting, Maali was on probation following a 2018 guilty plea to aggravated fleeing from police in Palos Park, court records state.

He is due back in court July 13.