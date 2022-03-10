Tip leads to arrest in hit-and-run death of Chicago boy

Burr Ridge police said a tip led them to the driver who allegedly caused the death of a 16-year-old Chicago boy.

18-year old Marvin Mejia, of Woodridge, was charged Thursday in a hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Alex Hunt Saturday night.

Hunt was on foot, trying to cross Route 83 at Central Avenue in Burr Ridge at 9:20 pm when he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Witnesses told police they believe Hunt was hit by a second SUV and that a third vehicle stopped in the area.

Police asked the public for tips and someone provided information that led police to the Jeep and Mejia.

In court, prosecutors said Mejia discussed the incident with his roommates. When he realized what happened, he turned himself in.

Meija was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, police said.

Judge Michael Reidy set Mejia's bond at $50,000.

Police would not say if a second vehicle was actually involved.

They said they are following all of the leads that came in the course of the investigation.

Mejia is due in court for arraignment on April 12.