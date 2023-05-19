Toddler dies after furniture falls on him in Little Village

A 3-year-old boy was killed after a piece of furniture fell on him Thursday afternoon in Little Village.

Chicago police officers responded to the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road around 2:30 p.m. for reports of an injured toddler.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Officer as Johan Garcia.

The incident has been classified as a death investigation and Area Four detectives are looking into it.