Toledo family asks community to remain 'peaceful, respectful and nonviolent' day after video release

The Toledo family issued a statement about 24 hours after the release of footage and materials related to the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

"We understand that emotions in the community are running high in the wake of the release of police body camera and other videos depicting the March 29 police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and that protests are planned for later today," the statement read.

"The Toledo family implores everyone who gathers in Adam's name to remain peaceful, respectful and nonviolent and to continue to work constructively and tirelessly for reform. The family is forever grateful to the leaders and members of Chicago's Latino community and the residents of Little Village for their support in this time of grief and mourning."

The footage and materials were released on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Following the release, community members gathered in support of Adam Toledo and the Toledo family.

Things remained peaceful Thursday evening, with most protesters paying their respects to the family.

One group at CPD headquarters called for the resignation of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and major changes to the police department.

More protests are planned for Friday, and Mayor Lightfoot and the Toledo family have both called for peace and non-violence during this time.

The shooting is still being investigated, Lightfoot said.