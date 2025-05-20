Tom Cruise ends 'Mission: Impossible' saga with daring biplane stunt

The Brief Tom Cruise is set to conclude his iconic "Mission: Impossible" franchise after nearly 30 years, with the final film featuring his most daring stunt yet—hanging from a biplane a mile above South Africa. In an exclusive interview with FOX 32’s Jake Hamilton, Cruise detailed the extreme planning and precision required for the aerial sequence. "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" hits theaters on Friday.



After nearly 30 years, Tom Cruise is bringing his iconic "Mission: Impossible" series to an epic conclusion – but not before delivering a few more jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts for the audience.

The eight-film series, which has earned over $4 billion at the box office, ends with the series' most impressive stunt yet – Tom Cruise hanging from a biplane while flying a mile above South Africa.

The legendary Oscar-nominee gave the Chicago-exclusive interview to FOX 32’s Jake Hamilton, discussing the stunt that brings his epic three-decade franchise to a conclusion.

What they're saying:

Cruise discussed the filmmaking decisions he had to make while flying through the sky, telling Hamilton "When you’re doing these things – because I fly airplane, I fly aerobatics, I fly jets, I fly helicopters – when you see the framing of these things, we set the camera, but I’m framing it."

He added "I’m a pilot, I’m on the wing, so I have to be aware of the molecules going over the wing, watching it to make sure the aircraft doesn’t stall. I’ve worked with the pilot to educate them in terms of what I need when I’m on the wing, we’re working together."

"I have to be aware because we’re in dangerous situations," Cruise said.

What's next:

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" opens in theaters on Friday.