Trump's ICE chief to Pritzker: 'Game on' in immigration policy clash, vows enforcement

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the "border czar" has issued a pointed response to Gov. JB Pritzker's recent pledge to keep Illinois a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, suggesting the state’s policies will not deter ICE enforcement.

In an interview on conservative Charlie Kirk's podcast, Tom Homan responded to Pritzker’s statement, in which the governor declared, "If you come for my people, you come through me."

Homan replied, saying in part:

"Game on. We’ve got no problem going through him. I’ve got 20,000 men and women in ICE who are going to do their job with no apology," Homan said. "And if any governor wants to stand in the way, go ahead and do it. We’ll see what happens. We’re not gonna be intimidated."

Pritzker, who has vowed to protect Illinois’ immigrants, LGBTQ+ residents, and women seeking reproductive health care, reiterated his stance last week, pledging the state would remain a safe haven for all.

Pritzker also warned he is prepared to sue the federal government if it attempts to withhold public safety funds over Illinois’ sanctuary policies.

"To anyone that comes to take away freedom and dignity of Illinoisans, I would remind you that a happy warrior is still a warrior," Pritzker said.

Trump’s immigration platform has focused on ramping up deportations, especially of undocumented immigrants with criminal records, but in an interview with Fox News Channel, Homan emphasized that ICE will conduct operations in a "well-targeted, planned" manner that is "humane."

More of Homan's response to Pritzker

"Game on. We’ve got no problem going through him. I’ve got 20,000 men and women in ICE who are going to do their job with no apology. Congress has enacted a law that protects this country. People need to understand… entering this country illegally is a crime. Every illegal alien in this country committed a crime to get here. So they’re all criminals."

"And look, there’s some worse than others, I get that. And even if they’re not a criminal alien, when you cross that border and you overwhelm the border patrol… that’s when the fentanyl comes across to kill a quarter-million people. That’s when you have a 600% increase in sex trafficking. That’s when you have a record number of terrorists crossing the border. Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime."

"We’re gonna enforce the law without apology… and if any governor wants to stand in the way, go ahead and do it. We’ll see what happens. We’re not gonna be intimidated."