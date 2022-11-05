Tornado touches down in Kane County

A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois.

The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes.

The National Weather Service said some trees and power lines were damaged.

The tornado was part of the same storm that led to hundreds of canceled flights at Chicago airports. The storm also ripped the roof off an apartment in Elk Grove Village, and knocked down trees and power lines across the Chicago area.