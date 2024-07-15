3 EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in Cook, Kane counties after severe weather pummeled the area

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed on Monday that three EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Kane and Cook counties Sunday night.

"Our survey teams continue to investigate damage from last night's storms. So far, we have determined that an EF-0 tornado occurred in the Elburn area & 2 EF-0 tornado paths have been found on the south side of Chicago. Survey teams continue to [work] hard this afternoon," the NWS said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

More severe weather was anticipated for Monday night as thousands of ComEd customers continue to experience power outages in the greater Chicago area.

In total, there were 594 active outages, according to the utility company.

For those without power, ComEd is advising them to check for updates on their website.

"We know some of you are without power and we appreciate your patience as crews continue to assess damage and work to restore power. To see if we have more detailed information about outages like yours, check ComEd.com/OutageMap or text ADD OUTAGE to 26633 (COMED). You can also report outages at ComEd.com/Report or by using the ComEd app."

Storm damage reports

A tree and a light pole fell on a car at 3450 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The car owner told FOX 32 she had just moved to Chicago and parked her car in front of her new apartment building before it was damaged.

Trees landed on houses and cars all over the city. Up and down the lakefront, strong winds broke trees in Grant Park through Lincoln Park. The storm was loud and threatening.

Trish Cordes said she watched from her apartment window.

"The wind was incredible," Trish Cordes said. "The lightning was really, really ferocious, the booms, of course. And then I watched down here where the buses were trying to turn around and it was crazy because they were just big buses and they couldn’t turn around. The cops were all over."

"It was just absolutely outrageous. It was, I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever seen wind blow like that and it was blowing so hard, the rain wasn't coming down, it was going horizontally and lightning, lightning everywhere and big thunder booms. It was just incredible," Sam Cordes said.

Inner Lake Shore Drive was closed between Stratford and Hawthorne for the morning rush hour.

The city received 586 emergency calls related to storm damage.

Reports of damage in Kane County:

Roof blown off of house and several trees down in Maple Park.

Power lines are down on LaFox Road in Campton Hills.

Power lines are down and trees blown over the roadway on Loretta Drive.

Large tree is blocking Ramm Road in Lily Lake.

Tree down on a house and cars on Main Street in Burlington.

Numerous trees down on Peplow Road; road is deemed impassable in Burlington.

Tree and power lines down on occupied vehicle on Schnider Road in Elburn.

Reports of damage in DuPage County:

Flooded street on Ogden Avenue and Main Street in Naperville.

Reports of damage in Cook County:

Flooded street on Bartlett and Hanover Park in Cook County.

Numerous large branches and several trees were down on a path from near 48th and State Street to east of MLK Drive and 46th Street.

Monday's forecast

A Heat Advisory goes into effect for much of the Chicago area starting at 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. with temps in the low-to-mid 90s with high levels of humidity.

Impacted counties include DeKalb, Kankakee, Kendall, Grundy, La Salle, and parts of Will.

The next round of storms arrives between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. with similar hazards and cautions in effect.

Tomorrow will be very warm and muggy with partly sunny skies and a small chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon/evening.

Cooling centers