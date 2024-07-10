Expand / Collapse search
Tow truck driver among 2 killed in Roseland shootout

By and Will Hager
Published  July 10, 2024 5:23am CDT
Roseland
FOX 32 Chicago

A tow truck driver and another man are dead after getting into a shootout with each other Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO - A tow truck driver and another man were killed after getting into a shootout with each other Wednesday morning in Roseland on Chicago's South Side.

A confrontation between a 59-year-old tow truck driver and a 45-year-old man happened around 2:30 a.m. when both men started shooting at each other in the 11300 block of South Lowe Avenue, according to police.

The tow truck driver was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was shot several times throughout the body. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he died a short time later. Neither man has been identified yet by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one else was injured in the shootout. Area Two detectives are investigating.