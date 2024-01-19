TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers urged to avoid I-94, travel ban issued in LaPorte County

Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on I-94 through LaPorte County, Ind., due to hazardous road conditions caused by heavy snowfall.

The Indiana State Police - Lowell Posted warned drivers on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

As of around 3:45 p.m., traffic was not moving and snow plows are currently stuck in miles-long traffic due to the dangerous road conditions.

Troopers are also having issues on the roads as they try to help drivers who may have become stranded or are in need of help.

LaPorte County is under a travel restriction warning, implemented by county officials.

Drivers should stay off the roads and avoid all travel unless it is for an emergency or for work.

According to county officials, residents should also:

Comply with necessary emergency measures;

Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers

We'll bring more updates on these road conditions as they become available.