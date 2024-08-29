Chicago police foil train heist, recover 39 stolen TVs
CHICAGO - Four men were arrested after trying to steal 39 flat-screen TVs from a train Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side.
After a report of a burglary in progress, Chicago police officers saw four men unloading TVs from a train onto the bed of a truck around 1:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Englewood.
The men tried to run away but all four were arrested after a short chase, police said.
All of the TVs were recovered.
Area One detectives are investigating. Police said charges are pending.