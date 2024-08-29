Chicago police foil train heist, recover 39 stolen TVs

The Brief Four men were arrested after attempting to steal dozens of flat-screen TVs from a train on Chicago's South Side. The suspects tried to flee but were caught following a brief chase; charges are pending.



Four men were arrested after trying to steal 39 flat-screen TVs from a train Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side.

After a report of a burglary in progress, Chicago police officers saw four men unloading TVs from a train onto the bed of a truck around 1:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Englewood.

The men tried to run away but all four were arrested after a short chase, police said.

All of the TVs were recovered.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police said charges are pending.