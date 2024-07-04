Police seek man who used translator app to rob Red Line rider

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who used a translator app and a gun to rob a CTA Red Line rider.

The suspect, who is between 25 and 35 years old, allegedly approached a person Tuesday at the 69th Street Red Line station and used a translator app to demand the victim hand over his belongings or he would be shot, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspect then lifted his shirt to show a gun tucked into his waistband. The victim then handed over his belongings to the suspect who fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact mass transit detectives at (312) 745-4447.