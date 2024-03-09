Trapped driver rescued from overturned car in Glenview after crash

A trapped driver was rescued from their overturned vehicle after a crash in Glenview.

The crash happened at 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Road and Shermer Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash had occurred.

One of the vehicles involved had flipped over on its driver's side, entrapping one person, according to Glenview Fire Department.

Driver rescued from overturned vehicle after crash in Glenview. (Glenview Fire Department)

Fire and EMS crews removed the windshield of the rolled-over car to reach the trapped victim and removed them safely, according to GFD.

Further details on injuries have not been released. It's also unknown what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

