How to score travel deals for spring break

Spring break season is almost here, and while those trips are fun to plan, the costs can add up quickly.

In a FOX 32 "Money Saver" Special Report, we’re taking a look at some tips on how to score some travel deals.

When it comes to planning a spring break getaway, flexibility is the name of the game if you’re looking to save on your spending.

"If you’re trying to depart on the same day that everybody is trying to leave for spring break, prices are going to be higher, crowds are going to be crazier," said Andrea Woroch, consumer finance expert.

Woroch recommends comparing prices for hotels and flights on different days of the week and consider keeping an open mind about your destination.

"A lot of people head to the beach to get away from the cold weather. But prices are going to be higher there. So maybe there’s an off beaten path that you can go. You can actually set price tracking alerts for different destinations from your home airport and just see what comes up," Woroch said.

To save on the cost of your flight, consider getting a credit card that gives you airline miles for your purchases.

"When you first sign up, a lot of these airline credit cards offer you free bonus miles when you spend a certain amount. And this could be enough to cover your flight, maybe one leg of your trip. Alleviate some of the costs," Woroch said.

Booking in advance can also help you find a better price.

"Once that fourth week before your departure date arrives, prices are going to keep ticking up. Especially for popular times of the year like spring break. So you really don’t want to wait. Get them booked as soon as possible," Woroch said.

When it comes to getting a deal on a hotel, that can be a bit tougher. Consumer Checkbook’s Kevin Brasler recommends checking out loyalty programs among hotel chains.

"Once you do that, they will offer you lower rates than what they’re offering to the general public. But it’s not that big of a discount. It’s like 8 to 12 percent at most properties," Brasler said.

Brasler says that so-called mystery deals can also help cut costs, where you book in an area without knowing the specific property until you pay.

"If you know you want to go to a specific area of a major city, you can be guaranteed that you’ll be in that neighborhood. That it’s really the only way to save significantly on hotel booking. On average we save between 20 and 35 percent," Brasler said. "Consistently, we also find that by booking directly with the hotel, you often get a better room when you check in."

Another way to keep a closer eye on your travel costs is to be mindful of your smaller expenses while on vacation.

"A small meal, a Starbucks coffee on the go. A souvenir here and there. And while you’re only spending $5, $10, maybe $20 dollars. It can all add up and bust your budget," Woroch said.

Woroch says things like taking public transportation, making meals in a hotel kitchenette, and visiting attractions with a deal can all make a difference.

"Find out if there are certain museums or cultural centers that are offering free admission discount times or days of the week. This could be a good way to see some popular sites while saving money," Woroch said.

And making your vacation a group one can also help with expenses.

"Yeah, so traveling as a group is a great way to save money. Because you can split the cost of accommodation. Of large meals, groceries. And this could really make it a little cheaper for yourself," Woroch said.

The bottom line when it comes to saving on spring break is to be willing to tweak your plans if you’re looking to travel on the cheap. The experts we spoke to say the key to deals is patience and flexibility.