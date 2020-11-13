Travelers may have been exposed to measles at O'Hare Airport, health officials say

article

Travelers may have been exposed to the measles at O’Hare Airport.

The Chicago Public Health Department says a 13-month old, who was not vaccinated, was at the airport while contagious earlier this month.

The child was returning with their family to the city after an international trip.



Health officials say the family was at O’Hare on the night of Nov. 4, in terminal five and terminal three.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.