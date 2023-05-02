Tree that is older than the city of Chicago cut down in Lincoln Park

Three hundred years is a good run for anything but three centuries are the limit for a tree Tuesday at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

While the actual age of the tree isn't yet known, experts said the tree was here even before Chicago was incorporated as a city in 1837.

The tree was mostly dead now and posing a danger with the risk of falling. So on Tuesday, it was time to go.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The sprawling branches that once hung over the walkway were removed one-by-one until the Grand Old Burr Oak was gone.

The remnants of tree will be used for everything from a memorial to artwork.