Triple shooting reported in Gresham

Three people were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The victims were sitting in a parked car around 1 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 8300 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to police.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the head. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. The third victim, a 40-year-old man was shot in the hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.