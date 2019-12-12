Triple shooting in Park Manor leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded: police

A man was killed and two others wounded Thursday in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side, police say.

They were in a parked vehicle on the street in the 7100 block of South State about 2:15 p.m. when two gunman approached and fired shots, Chicago police.

The men were struck by gunfire and drove off, police said. Paramedics found them in the 6300 block of South King Drive and took them to hospitals.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center died from several gunshot wounds, police said.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the armpit and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, and 21-year-old was hit in the abdomen and went to University of Chicago, police said. They were both listed in critical condition.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.