Semi carrying beer overturns, stops traffic on I-55 in Bolingbrook

The Brief A semi-truck fell onto its side after a crash on I-55 in Bolingbrook on Monday. All northbound lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash. The driver of the semi was hospitalized with injuries, according to state police.



A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 55 in southwest suburban Bolingbrook on Monday, causing major delays.

Video captured by Fox 32's Elizabeth Matthews appeared to show the semi and its trailer on their side in the northbound lanes of traffic.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. when the semi, which contained Anheuser-Busch products.

The crash was blocking all lanes of southbound traffic and one lane of northbound traffic. Traffic was being rerouted onto Route 53.

By 12:45, the southbound lane had reopened, but only one northbound lane was open.

The driver of the semi was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led to the crash.

Police did not specify the severity of the injuries to the driver.