Trump administration reassigns ICE Acting Director Caleb Vitello

Caleb Vitello has been reassigned from his role as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

What we know:

The Wall Street Journal reports the Trump administration made the move due to frustrations over the pace of migrant deportations.

The administration has pressured ICE to increase daily arrests, setting targets of 75 per day—about 1,500 nationwide, according to the Journal. However, those targets have not been met.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to FOX 32 on Friday that Vitello is "no longer in an administrative role" but will continue overseeing operations.

It is unclear who will take over as ICE’s acting director.

The Journal reports the Trump administration will soon announce Vitello’s replacement and expand the agency’s leadership team.

What they're saying:

"He is no longer in an administrative role, but is overseeing all field and enforcement operations: finding, arresting, and deporting illegal aliens, which is a major priority of the President and the Secretary Noem," a DHS spokesperson said about Vitello.

Dig deeper:

Vitello was appointed by Trump as acting director of ICE.

He previously served as director for Interior Enforcement at the White House National Security Council, according to FOX News. He also served as unit chief and deputy assistant director of the National Fugitive Operations Program.

What's next:

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to ICE for further information. This story will be updated as more details become available.