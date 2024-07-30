‘Alternate reality’: Trump's NABJ Convention appearance in Chicago sparks backlash

Former President Donald Trump is expected in Chicago on Wednesday to speak at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention, an announcement that has already stirred controversy and backlash.

The convention faced upheaval Tuesday night when word spread that Trump would attend and address the convention, taking questions from political reporters. The news prompted the resignation of the convention co-chair.

NABJ President Ken Lemon defended the decision to have Trump appear.

"For us as journalists, people who go into and have very uncomfortable conversations for the sake of our members, this is an important time. This is a great opportunity for us to vet the candidate right here on our ground," he said.

Some NABJ members expressed surprise at the announcement of Trump's appearance, which they said came without warning.

Retired Sun-Times columnist and NABJ member Maudlyne Ihejirika acknowledged the importance of hearing from candidates but noted that this situation is unique.

"What's different in this case is that we have people like April Ryan, the former White House reporter who was disrespected, insulted, saying, I object. We have people like a convention co-chair resigning, we have people just, you know, very, very upset because there seems to be no benefit in presenting both sides when the side that's being presented is an alternate reality," Ihejirika said.

Lemon explained that invitations were extended to both the Trump and Biden camps, followed by the Harris team.

"A lot of people are speculating. These discussions have gone on in true earnest probably more than a month, back and forth with both teams, even before it was Kamala it was Biden," Lemon said.

Reports indicate that Vice President Kamala Harris offered to appear remotely, but NABJ leadership declined the offer. Trump is expected to take questions from a panel of political journalists, including Fox News personality Harris Faulkner.

Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on X that city agencies were prepared to keep the event safe. Protesters have announced on social media their plans to demonstrate on Michigan Avenue during Trump’s event on Wednesday at noon.