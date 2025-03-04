Illinois politicos react to Trump’s first speech to Congress in 2nd term

The reaction to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night is pouring in, including from politicians in Illinois.

The speech was meant as an opportunity for the president to lay out his goals for his second term.

Over the first few weeks of the new administration, Trump has sparked debates over his handling of efforts to significantly slash government spending, impose tariffs on other countries, and upend America's relationship with traditional allies abroad.

Illinois reacts to Trump speech

Gov. JB Pritzker

"Once again, Donald Trump showed us he cares more about giving tax cuts to the biggest corporations and wealthiest people more than he cares about making life more affordable for America’s working families.

"To line the pockets of billionaires, Republicans plan to make working people in Illinois pay the price by gutting healthcare, childcare, and retirement programs. Going after our most vulnerable children, seniors, and neighbors is just plain cruel.

"Trump and Congressional Republicans are out-of-touch with the realities facing working families. People of all backgrounds – and political parties – rely on affordable healthcare through Medicaid or putting food on their family's table through nutrition programs. As the Republican budget cuts and tariffs move forward, Illinoisans and all Americans have to pay more at the grocery store and the gas pump.

"Trump, Elon Musk, and Congressional Republicans don’t give a damn about working people. Here in Illinois, I will continue fighting for what working families need most right now: affordability."

Senator Tammy Duckworth

"Donald Trump promised he’d lower costs for middle-class Americans, but clearly that was a lie he sold to get elected. In reality, we’re continuing to watch Trump and Elon Musk take a chainsaw to programs and services that middle-class families rely on—the same families Trump swore he’d protect—all while doing nothing to address the rising cost of eggs and groceries. Since day one, Trump has already damaged lifelines like Head Start, gutted cancer research, fired more Veterans than any President in our nation’s history and is making our country less safe by surrendering to Putin while abandoning our democratic partners and allies. Make no mistake: Trump and Musk will continue to ram through cuts to health care and critical programs that middle-class Americans depend on so they can fund tax breaks for already-wealthy billionaires. They don’t care about making government work better for families, they only want to make government work better for themselves. If Republicans won’t stick up for the middle class, Democrats will."

Senator Dick Durbin

"What we witnessed tonight was hubris in its highest form. President Trump has claimed that he alone can ‘make America great.’ Unfortunately, grandstanding does not lower the price of groceries or cut prescription drug costs.

"While President Trump delivered empty platitudes about the success of his presidency, Elon Musk and his Administration have gutted the federal government, indiscriminately firing civil servants who are critical to our national security, who protect us from disease outbreaks, and who ensure it’s safe to fly. Under the guise of ‘efficiency,’ President Trump has frozen NIH funding, preventing medical researchers from finding the cure for cancer, Alzheimer’s, or heart disease.

"And not a week after calling President Zelenskyy ‘a dictator’ and blaming him for invading his own country, President Trump declared that he has worked tirelessly to end the violence in Ukraine. Our allies, especially Ukraine, deserve more than President Trump’s feeble support. I unequivocally stand with Ukraine and President Zelenskyy as they continue to push off Russian aggression."

Rep. ‘Chuy’ Garcia

"Tonight, Donald Trump did what he always does—he lied, blamed, and boasted about his failures. Instead of offering solutions, he pitted Americans against each other as cover for stealing from government programs to benefit his billionaire friends.

"This was not about fixing anything, lowering costs, creating jobs, or helping families. It was about power—his power, and the power of the oligarchs whose interests he protects.

"Trump wants people to believe the economy is booming. But wages are stuck, prices are rising, and people are working longer hours for less. Trump and Musk are responsible for the firing of thousands of public servants including veterans, shutting down Social Security offices, and advancing a budget that slashes Medicaid and healthcare to give billionaires even bigger tax breaks.

"We knew he would attack immigrants. He bragged about tearing families apart and sending immigrants to Guantanamo Bay—a military prison known for torture.

"Here is the truth: immigrants aren’t the problem. They never have been. They helped build and rebuild this country—they work in hospitals, at schools, on farms, and in all types of sectors. They are small business owners, teachers, caretakers, and taxpayers. Under the guise of public safety and efficiency, Trump is once again normalizing the dehumanizing attacks against immigrants.

"Trump wants people angry, divided, and afraid—because as long as people are fighting each other, they’re not fighting him. No matter how many lies he tells, we are not backing down. This country doesn’t belong to billionaires. It doesn’t belong to Trump. It belongs to the people who built it, power it, and the people who refuse to give up on it.

"As a proud immigrant, who represents a diverse, immigrant district—my constituents and I reaffirm we are not afraid of him. We are not falling for his lies. And we will not stop fighting for an America that works for all of us."

Rep. Brad Schneider

"Tonight, President Trump continued to gaslight the American people. His 100+ minute speech was just the same old, tired routine, chock full of lies, and offering more chaos, corruption, and confusion. Absent from his hollow promises were any real solutions to the challenges that are facing the American people: high prices, a weakening economy, housing prices through the roof and affordable health care out of reach.

"Here’s the hard truth about the state of our union: just two months in, Trump and House Republicans are making our country weaker, and the chaos they are creating is making life harder for hardworking Americans.

"Today, families who were already facing rising prices now face Trump’s 25% ill-conceived Trade War Sales Tax — costing the average family up to $2,000 this year alone. The stock market is in free-fall as economists and industry experts prepare for a recession. Bird flu is raging and measles is sickening children and threatening communities across the country. Meanwhile the Trump administration demonizes vaccines and blocks research fighting diseases. Elon Musk is arbitrarily and maliciously firing thousands of people, including more than 6,000 veterans, responsible for keeping our skies safe, our communities healthy, and our veterans supported. Trump is endangering our national security and threatening democracy around the world by bowing to dictators like Vladimir Putin while attacking and even abandoning our closest allies.

"At the same time, House Republicans are plotting to demolish Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security benefits to line the pockets of Trump’s oligarchs like Elon Musk. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire friends are thriving on the Republican agenda, getting a free ride on the backs of middle-class Americans.

"I want to make life better for all Americans, to lower costs, keep our communities safe and healthy, and stand up for democracy, and protect our national security. While Republicans bury their heads in the sand and hide from their constituents at town halls, Democrats are ready to roll up our sleeves to lift up our nation and tackle the challenges confronting our country."

Rep. Robin Kelly

"Tonight, we heard the same vitriol from President Trump as usual and no plan to lower costs for Americans. He bragged about his culture war against DEI, banning trans kids from playing sports, firing FAA workers, and letting an unelected billionaire run the White House. Nothing he said tonight will improve the lives of Americans. In my district lives farmers, senior citizens, families from all backgrounds, children who rely on SNAP, veterans, workers with disabilities, federal employees – and Trump will abandon every one of them in favor of his billionaire friends."

IL GOP Chair Kathy Salvi

"Tonight, President Trump addressed millions of Americans around the country and outlined his administration's first 43 days in office – common sense solutions, securing our border, stopping government waste and abuse, and putting America First. The next four years will be full of prosperity as we get our country back on track and the Illinois Republican Party will continue to work with President Trump to help Illinois families and Make America Great Again."

Senator Jim Banks (R-Indiana)

"President Trump knocked it out of the park tonight. He is getting our country back on track at record speed and restoring the American Dream. I will do everything I can to get his America First agenda through the Senate to deliver results for hardworking families in Indiana!"

