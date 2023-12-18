Trustees in one Chicago suburb likely to force fire chief into retirement

Clarendon Hills trustees are expected to force Fire Chief Brian Leahy into retirement Monday night.

The trustees will make a final vote on the administration's proposal to set a mandatory retirement age of 65 for fire and police departments.

Leahy, who is 68, has been on paid leave since early November.

In a memorandum, some village officials noted that the physical demands of firefighters can be extreme, which is why the majority of fire departments in the state have a mandatory retirement age of 65. Additionally, the memorandum says to eliminate any confusion surrounding the retirement age, the village attorney is recommending an amendment to the village code, mandating the retirement age to be 65.

Leahy previously made complaints of age discrimination against the former village manager.

The agenda for the meeting can be found below in addition to more information on the mandatory retirement age proposal: