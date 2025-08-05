Twisted Spoke in Chicago’s West Town to close after 30 years

The Brief Twisted Spoke in West Town will close after 30 years. The owner said rising food and labor costs have made the business more difficult.



After 30 years in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, Twisted Spoke will close its doors.

The announcement was made on the bar and restaurant’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

What we know:

Twisted Spoke describes itself as "West Town’s burger, booze & biker bar."

"Everything dies. Bars, rock’n’roll, reputations—even the hard men who built them. After 30 years of blood, grease, and bourbon, Twisted Spoke is grinding to a halt," the post read.

The restaurant said Aug. 31 will be its "last ride."

"No more Fatboys. No more wings that could raise the dead. No more Road Rash Mary to cure your sins," the post said.

Owner Mitch Einhorn told Block Club Chicago that the decision came about because of high food and labor costs and less late-night dining after the COVID-19 pandemic.