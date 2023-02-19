Two 18-year-olds killed in fiery drag racing crash in Chicago's West Pullman

It was a fiery scene overnight in West Pullman when a vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Police said officers were already dispatched to the area following reports of drag racing. The vehicle somehow lost control. Officers witnessed it hitting a wall before catching fire.

Three people died including Jose Manuel Velazquez and Jonal Gutierrez. According to family, both were 18-years-old and graduates of East Aurora High school.

The horrific crash happened at 100th and Halsted, just a block away from well-known funeral home Gatling’s Chapel.

Marquita Gatling said the neighborhood is not known to see a lot of drag racing.

Crews were seen assessing the damage. The scorched vehicle was left behind. F

Family members lit candles on top of roses remembering lives gone too soon.

"He had a lot of dreams", said Cecilia Perez, sister of Jose Manuel Velazquez.