Two 19-year-old men charged with carjacking man in his West Chicago garage: Officials

Two men were charged for carjacking a man at gunpoint at his West Chicago home, according to a news release from DuPage County.

On Dec. 29, around 6:30 p.m., the West Chicago Police Department responded to a call on Alamance Drive for a carjacking.

When officers arrived, the victim said he was trying to enter his Mercedes-Benz that was in his attached garage, police said. The man told authorities that as he was leaving, he heard a voice from the driver side door saying,"give me your keys."

The victim said that two men wearing black masks - one pointing a gun at his stomach - stood before him, the release states. The pair demanding the man gets out of his car, in which he complied.

Once the man left his car, one of the men in masks got inside, while the other fled to a white car parked in front of the home, the release states.

With the assistance of a Chicago Police Department helicopter, the vehicle was followed as it drove through the south side of Chicago until it parked near 65th and King, the release states.

According to the release, after the Mercedes-Benz parked, it is alleged that two men, identified as Andre Turner, 19, and Tyrell Loury, 19, exited the car and began to flee.

After a foot pursuit, police took Loury into custody, and the stolen car was recovered.

It is alleged that during the foot pursuit one of the men disposed of a loaded Springfield XDM .45 caliber hand gun in a dumpster, which was later recovered by police.

Turner was taken into custody on Friday, the release states.

Both men were charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the release

The two appeared in bond court Saturday morning, where bond was set at $600,000 with 10% to apply for Turner, and $500,000 with 10% to apply for Loury, the release states.

"The swift apprehension of these two men demonstrates DuPage County law enforcement’s commitment to public safety," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "As I have said countless times before, if you commit the type of violent crime alleged in this case in DuPage County, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I commend the West Chicago Police Department for their efforts which, when combined with the power of a Chicago police helicopter, led to the quick, peaceful apprehension of the defendants in this case. I thank the Chicago Police Department for their work in apprehending the suspects in this case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Adam Rodriguez and Denis Cahill for their work in preparing a strong case against each of these defendants."

"I’m very proud of the West Chicago officers that worked tirelessly on this case, who along with the assistance of the Chicago Police Department and other law enforcement partners, were able to bring these dangerous individuals to justice," West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury said. "I want to thank State’s Attorney Berlin and his office for filing the appropriate charges against the defendants in this case."

The release states that if found guilty, Turner and Loury each face a penalty of between 21 and 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The next court appearance for both men is scheduled for Jan. 24 for arraignment in front of Judge Margaret O’Connell.

The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.