Two arrested in NW Indiana for stealing bronze veteran markers: officials

Two people are behind bars in connection with a series of thefts involving bronze veteran markers from headstones across La Porte County in Northwest Indiana.

Terry L. Wood, 53, and Breanna C. Puentez, 25, were arrested Friday after the series of thefts, which were reported last month, according to the sheriff's office.

Both are facing several charges, including theft and cemetery mischief.

Detective Jake Koch, a veteran himself, led the investigation that uncovered the thefts from several cemeteries, including Union Mills, Rolling Prairie, Carmel, Pinola, Greenwood, and St. Stan’s.

A total of 15 markers were reported stolen and one other marker was damaged, according to the sheriff's office.

On August 28th, the LCSO publicly announced the investigation and urged the public to visit the gravesites of deceased veterans in the area. The following day, credible information led investigators to a suspect.

An operation named "Justice, Peace, and Salute" was carried out early Friday morning at a residence in the 400 block of Andrew Avenue in La Porte, where Wood was arrested.

Additional evidence was collected and later in the day, Puentez was also taken into custody on charges related to the thefts, officials said.

Wood is being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond, while Puentez is not eligible for bond, due to being out on bond. Both suspects are charged with Level 5 and Level 6 felonies.