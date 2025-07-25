Two charged in 2022 Joliet shooting that killed teen, injured another: police

The Brief Two suspects, Angel Magana and Latrell Woodall, both 20, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2022 Joliet shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 13-year-old. Magana was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday, while Woodall was served an arrest warrant at the Will County Jail, where he was already in custody on unrelated charges. A third suspect, Eleuterio Roman, was arrested in April 2023 as part of the same investigation; no additional details about the shooting have been released.



Two men have been charged with murder in connection with a 2022 shooting in Joliet that left a teenager dead and another injured, authorities said.

What we know:

Angel Magana, 20, was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop near Cherry Hill Road and Ellis Road, according to Joliet police.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Magana is being held at the Will County Jail, authorities said.

A second suspect, Latrell Woodall, 20, faces the same charges. Detectives served an arrest warrant on Woodall Thursday at the Will County Jail, where he remains in custody on unrelated charges.

The backstory:

Magana and Woodall were identified as suspects in the Sept. 5, 2022, shooting in the 1800 block of McDonough Street that killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded a 13-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victims had been shot while walking in the area.

The 16-year-old suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center. The 13-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet and also transported to the hospital.

A third suspect, Eleuterio Roman, 20, was arrested on April 6, 2023, in connection with the same shooting, police said.

No additional details about the incident have been released.