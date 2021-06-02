2 Chicago cops, civilian injured in rollover crash near Jackson Park

Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near Jackson Park on the South Side.

The crash happened around 1:54 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. 63rd Street, police said.

The CPD squad car flipped over as a result of the accident with a Toyota, police said. Two female officers were taken to local area hospitals for treatment and the male civilian was also transported for treatment.

According to police, conditions of the three people involved remain unknown at this time.

An investigation into how the accident occurred continues, police said.

No further details were immediately available.