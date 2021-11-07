Two college students from Naperville killed at Travis Scott Astroworld concert in Houston

Two college students from Naperville were killed at the Travis Scott Astroworld concert in Houston on Friday night.

On Sunday, Southern Illinois University Carbondale offered their condolences to the family of Jacob Jurinek, a 21-year-old from Naperville. The University of Dayton said Saturday that Franco Patino, 21, also of Naperville, was killed at the concert as well.

"We are brokenhearted to lose a member of the Saluki family, Jacob Jurinek, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jacob was a creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising," said Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane in a statement.

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology student and a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, the University of Dayton student newspaper reported.

Preliminary information from HFD Chief Sam Peña was that there were about 50,000 people in attendance, and at around 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to "compress" over the stage, causing panic. However, right now, it's unclear what caused the deaths of the eight people but once the medical examiner finishes their investigation.

Fans who have attended previous Astroworld festivals said this was unlike anything they had encountered before.

"I've never seen anything like that in my life," said Madeline Eskins, an ICU nurse and festival attendee, who also assisted first responders amidst the chaos said. "I am disturbed. Honestly, it should have been stopped."

